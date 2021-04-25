Return! Gisela Valcárcel began a new season of The Artist of the Year, with which he marks his return to Peruvian television after more than a year of absence.

Faced with so much expectation created in recent days by the premiere of a new edition of the program, the popular ‘Señorío’ He opened the night with an emotional message to viewers where he thanked the medical personnel, police, firefighters and all those who are on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

“Good evening, I know not everyone is there, but I also know why we are on this track. We are to somehow say that Peruvians can get ahead together . That perhaps we are not with the people we love the most, but that we have gone through difficult times and surely there will be other times, “he said at the beginning of his presentation.

“From my side, and with a wonderful team of people, I want to welcome each one of you, I want to give thanks and that the first applause goes to those who since March of last year have been on the front line giving us hope, love , strength and passion. That passion that unites us on the track tonight as well. To every doctor, nurse, technician, firefighter, policeman, to men and women (…) to all those who made us feel that we could move forward and that we were not going to be left without having this new opportunity, “he added Gisela Valcárcel.

He also asked for a great applause for all the aforementioned for the great work they have been doing throughout the pandemic.

