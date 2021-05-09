Tremendous show! Fabio Agostini Y Paula Manzanal they starred in a heart attack scene on the stage of The Artist of the Year.

This duo surprised all viewers by ending their presentation with a kiss that the Spanish stole from the model and influencer.

Agostini fell into sentence in the previous edition of the program and was reinforced by Paula Manzanal. The couple performed the song “Mujeres” by Ricardo Arjona.

Likewise, at the beginning of her presentation on the program hosted by Gisela Valcárcel, Manzanal surprised all her fans with the news that she is single, when the popular ‘Senito’ hinted that her collaboration with the former reality boy would have cost her a romantic relationship .

“I have nothing to say, I am single, I am happy and we are here to dance” , he assured. A few days ago, on social networks, she was very affectionate next to Ignacio Baladán, which caused questions.

“I don’t have to explain anything to anyone, it’s a show and here we are,” said the model very bluntly when Gisela Valcárcel asked her if she didn’t have a few words to say to someone.

However, the model revealed that she plans to travel to Spain very soon, but did not dare to tell what the reason for her trip will be.

“She is a girl who has just turned the page and is not interested in what is in the past , but what is to come ”, expressed Fabio Agostini.

Artist of the year, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.