Nothing is missing for the return of The Artist of the Year. A few hours after the long-awaited return to the screens of Gisela Valcárcel, it was confirmed that the conductors of America today They will present the prelude to the program.

As reported by the production of the space hosted by the popular ‘Senito’, Ethel Pozo, Melissa Paredes and Janet Barboza will be in charge of announcing the details prior to the gala that will mark the return of Valcárcel to national television after being more than one year away from the small screen.

As is known, in recent days, great expectations have been created about the possible faces that will appear on the show.

Last Thursday, April 22, GV Producciones shared a preview of what it has been preparing for this Saturday in The Artist of the Year. The promotional video shows several well-known faces that would be participating in the 2021 season of reality.

Paula Arias, Yaco Eskenazi ,, Juan Carlos Orderique, Janet Barboza, Pedro Loli, Stephanie Valenzuela, Josimar, Daniela Darcourt, Yahaira Plasencia, Austin Palao, Milett Figueroa, Jota Benz, Michelle Soifer and Ethel Pozo, appear in the clip as possible contestants .

The 2021 season of The Artist of the Year will begin at 9:00 pm this Saturday, April 24 on América Televisión.

