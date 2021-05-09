Actor Carlos Carlín is the special guest in The Artist of the Year and will assume the role of VIP jury, who would be in charge of assigning an extra point to one of the competitors. At the beginning of the gala, Gisela Valcárcel introduced him to the public and expressed her affection for the years of friendship.

Currently, Carlín remains at the helm of Wantan Night, a program that has earned a place among the public’s preferences and that in 2020 celebrated its five years on the air.

According to the format of the competition, each week there is a vote of the jury that is secret for the sake of the sentenced. At the end of each broadcast, there are two who go to sentence: one by score and another by choice of the competitors. In today’s program, La Uchulú and Fabio Agostini faced each other.

The participants who started the competition were Pamela Franco, Fabio Agostini, Josimar, La Uchulú, Millet Figueroa, Diego Val, Chikiplum, Laurita Pacheco, María Grazia Polanco and Anahí de Cárdenas. The first broadcast of the season was on April 24, where Juan Carlos Orderique accompanied Gisela while driving.

