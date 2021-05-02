The artist of the year presented more than one surprise in its edition this Saturday, May 1. One of the most anticipated by viewers was the performance of Angie Arizaga and her boyfriend Jota Benz, who enchanted with a romantic choreography to the rhythm of the bachata “Baby”.

The famous couple came to the set of América TV and before dancing to Camilo’s song, Gisela Valcárcel wanted to know more about their romance. Angie and Jota excited the ‘Queen of television’ by revealing how their romantic relationship began.

“This is actually a super funny story, because it was the New Year, yeah. At twelve o’clock, we both looked at each other and it was almost at the same time that we said that we wanted to be together, “said the singer of the urban genre.

“It was something nice because we had been getting to know each other and we always said that we did not want to rush into anything, we already had time and we literally looked at each other on New Years and said ‘we want to be together’, ready, let’s get started,” continued Gino Assereto’s brother.

Not satisfied with the details, Gisela Valcárcel insisted on asking if Jota Benz he had declared his feelings for Angie Arizaga. “If you proposed to him I prostrate”, said the driver with evident emotion.

“If we have a date it is because I proposed, of course, yes”, finally admitted the interpreter of “Naki”. “Real men exist! Here’s one that declared to you, I love you. Ethel had already told me that you were wonderful ”, commented Valcárcel.

