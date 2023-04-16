Ballet dancer Roman Volkov injured his leg during a performance of Cinderella at the Mikhailovsky Theater on April 15, he was taken away in an ambulance. He told the details of the incident in an interview with the TV channel. “78”.

Volkov performed a series of jumps and landed unsuccessfully.

“I did a diagonal of jumps and during the landing I heard that something clicked <...> I got scared, I thought it was Achilles, but the caviar did not bounce. I hope to be back soon,” he said, adding that he was replaced in the third act.

At the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with damage to the calf muscle of the left leg, but he still needs to do an MRI to make sure of this. The doctors decided to let the artist go home, his condition is satisfactory.

Volkov graduated from the Academy of Russian Ballet. A. Ya. Vaganova in 2007, two years later he was accepted into the ballet troupe of the Mikhailovsky Theater. He is involved in various productions: “Sleeping Beauty”, “Romeo and Juliet”, “The Nutcracker” and others.

