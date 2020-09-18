More than three months have passed since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput but the process of paying tribute to him across the country continues. Meanwhile, Sukanto Roy, a sculptor living in Asansol in West Bengal, has made a wax statue of Sushant. Pictures of this statue are becoming increasingly popular on social media.

He said that he likes Sushant very much and it is very sad that now he is not in this world. He said that he has built this statue for his museum. His museum has statues of many well-known people. Roy said that if Sushant’s family wants him to have such a statue, then he can make it.

Wax Statue of Sushant Singh Rajput in Asansol (West Bengal)#ArrestSSRKillersNowpic.twitter.com/h0v5JLShzk – The Katrina kaif (@officiakatrina) September 17, 2020

The video of Sushant’s launch of this statue has also surfaced, which is being liked by his fans. His fans are surprised to see this statue of Sushant and he says that he looks exactly like Sushant. “It (Statue) looks like Sushant, for a moment I thought it was a photo of Sushant,” says the fans. Another user wrote, ‘It looks absolutely real and alive’

Let us know that at this time about one and a half months after Sushant’s death, his father KK Singh had lodged an FIR against Riya Chakraborty and his family and made serious allegations against him. In this case, the CBI, ED and NCB are investigating from the Alg-Alg Angle. In this case Riya and her brother Shovik Chakraborty have been arrested in drug connection.