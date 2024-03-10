'The largest overview ever in the Netherlands' of the 'legendary' artist Marina Abramovic, who became world famous with her long-lasting performances and body art, opens on Saturday, March 16 in the Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam. A new aspect of her artistry is that earlier this year she launched a line with four natural beauty and health products: the Abramovic Longevity Method – the Abramovic method for longevity.

It contains, among other things, energy drops, advertised with the text: “Awaken your Inner Vitality […] Every drop is a step towards a more energetic and vibrant you.” Such a bottle of drops with grapeseed oil and cranberry juice costs 116 euros (99 British pounds). There is also a skin lotion that reveals your “natural glow”. The ingredients include fermented white bread and white wine, and vitamin C, which nourish your skin for 233 euros. Just smearing is not enough: real beauty comes from within, says Abramovic on her wellness website. To restore the connection between body and mind, she also prescribes exercises, such as walking backwards for hours with a mirror.

In her longevity method, Abramovic says she has united the spiritual life lessons of Australian aborigines, Tibetan sages and shamans from Latin America, with whom she had extensive contact for her art. She got the idea for the wellness line through contact with an Austrian holistic doctor, Nonna Brenner, who is said to have helped her get rid of Lyme disease with leeches. Together, Abramovic and Brenner developed the product line. The idea behind the method, according to Abramovic (77), is to change our idea of ​​aging in the “vanity-obsessed” and eternal youth-oriented digital world. We must approach inevitable aging “with grace and vitality,” “not with fear and denial.” Living in the moment, enjoying art and music, among other things, helps with this, according to the artist. She now also wants to share the spiritual knowledge about contact with your inner vitality, which she gained as an artist, through her beauty products. A box of all four products of the Abramovic longevity method costs 537 euros on its website abramoviclongevity.com. The Stedelijk could not say last week whether it will sell the products at the upcoming Abramovic exhibition.