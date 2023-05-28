On Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, 2023, the ARRE Mexican Music Festivalat the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, in Mexico City, which will be headed by Natanael Cano and Featherweight. Also part of the lineup are Los Huracanes del Norte, Alicia Villarreal, La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho, Edén Muñoz, Chiquis Rivera, Ramón Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte, Edith Márquez, Majo Aguilar, Pesado and many more.

The singer Julio Preciado expressed his disagreement with the fact that Featherweight and Natanael Cano are the star artists of the ARRE Festival. The musician, 56 years old and originally from Mazatlán, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, pointed out that it is not possible that Ramón Ayala or Los Huracanes del Norte do not have the recognition they deserve at said festival, mentioning that the young interpreters of the so-called “corridos lying down” are only singers of the moment.

“It disrespects me to see where they place a Ramón Ayala, an Alicia Villarreal, how do you think Ramón Ayala is going to open these boys (Featherweight and Natanael Cano), how do you think Huracanes del Norte will give them It is going to open these kids, how do you think Alicia Villarreal is going to open them or Edith Márquez herself who fills the palenques alone, how are they going to open an artist just because it’s fashionable, “he commented in an interview for the program ” First hand” by Imagen Televisión.

In the opinion of Julio Preciadoformer vocalist of Banda El Recodo de Don Cruz Lizárraga, all artists who have a long career, when accepting to be part of a project, must have dignity when they are not given the place they deserve.

“I think that you have to have dignity above all when accepting a commitment and see the place where they are placing you on the billboard, at least for me, if they had told me in what conditions I was going, I would not accept: ‘gentlemen, thank you very much, I do not agree with this movement, I am not from these times’, I am not going to put my name so that others can get rich”.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp