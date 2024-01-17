Junin. One of the members of the renowned group Antología was publicly denounced for exercising physical violence against his partner, a 27-year-old woman. According to what was detailed by the victim, Victor Raúl Valencia Mateo It caused various injuries throughout his body, So he decided to present his case and, in principle, go to the authorities.

The victim explained that the recent acts of violence occurred last weekend. She maintained that it is not the first time that he has physically attacked her; However, this time she decided to report him and go to the Sapallanga police station, in the city of Huancayoso that a process can be initiated against Valencia Mateo.

“In Huancayo they think that he is an honorable and good person. He is a very sexist person because everything he says you have to do; if not, there is the blow,” the complainant summarized before a media outlet.

The woman explained that she made the decision to report Valencia Mateo because she was attacked a few days after registering the loss of her child, given that she was pregnant. In this situation, The victim awaits action from the authorities because she fears being violated again.

When consulted by Latina Noticias, the musician responded evasively.

Help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, Contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).

