The artist of the “Crooked Mirror” Alexander Morozov said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, he had debts, and for a long time collectors bothered him with calls from outside the apartment. He stated this in a conversation with “Interlocutor”.

The comedian bought a two-room apartment in Zvenigorod on a mortgage five years ago, he paid 18 thousand rubles a month. There were no problems with payments until all performances were canceled this spring.

The result was mortgage arrears. “I began to ask the bank for a mortgage vacation, but not only did they refuse me, they also set the collectors against me!” – said Morozov.

According to him, soon women began to call him, who threatened and “called names in every way.” “I told them:” Don’t shout at me. I’m an artist! ” And they: “We don’t give a damn who you are!” It was so unpleasant, just hard! ” – the humorist recalled.

According to Morozov, he received a reprieve from the bank only after he turned to the TV channel with a proposal to shoot a story about the actions of the collectors. This information reached the employees of the institution. The artist noticed that he would be able to pay the next payment, since he began his first tour in a long time.

In May, Russian parodist Elena Vorobei also complained about financial problems. According to her, due to the restrictions imposed in connection with the coronavirus, she stopped earning, like many other artists. She admitted that due to lack of money, she put up an apartment for sale in Montenegro near the coast.