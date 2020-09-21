Comedian of the show “Crooked Mirror” Alexander Morozov found himself under pressure from collectors due to mortgage debt due to a difficult financial situation. The artist told the publication about this. “Interlocutor”…

As the artist explained, the difficulties he, like his colleagues, arose against the background of the coronavirus pandemic and the cancellation of performances. According to him, five years ago he bought a two-room apartment in Zvenigorod on a mortgage. For it, he paid 18 thousand rubles a month, but because of the pandemic, his income fell sharply, and there was no financial cushion. In this regard, Morozov was late in payment, and the bank refused to provide him with a mortgage vacation and left the collectors to sort out the situation, the website writes. aif.ru…

“Some women called me, threatened me, called me names in every way. I told them: “Don’t shout at me. I’m an artist! “, And they:” We don’t give a damn who you are! ” It was so unpleasant, just hard! ” – shared Morozov.

The comedian turned to his colleagues from television for help, and only when the bank found out about this, frightened of the publicity, approved him a mortgage vacation.

Morozov said that he is currently on his first tour after the pandemic, but the situation remains precarious, since no other performances are planned until the end of the year, and the mortgage deferral expires this month, writes Federal News Agency…

“By and large, we all got drunk before the pandemic – we got used to full halls and stopped appreciating it. And the coronavirus made it clear that we and the audience are a single whole, and without them we are nobody at all, ”the artist summed up.

The other day Morozov played the premiere performance “Zigzag of Fortune” in Blagoveshchensk, after which he boarded a train to Khabarovsk, the channel notes “360”…

