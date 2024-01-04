2024 began with great news for the world in general, since the version of Mickey Mouse that we saw for the first time in the short Steamboat Willie It finally entered the public domain. This means that this design can be used without any legal conflict. This has resulted in a series of interesting projects, but what has attracted the most attention in recent days has been an illustration by the artist of the series Mario & Luigiwhere we can see the Nintendo and Disney mascots side by side.

Through his private Instagram account, Masanori Sato, a Nintendo artist who has earned worldwide recognition for his work on the Mario & Luigi series, shared an illustration where we see Mario and Mickey Mouseall this with the characteristic style that we find in the rest of his work.

Masanori Sato, the artist for the Mario & Luigi series, just now posted this artwork with Mickey and Mario!! Just on the day *a* Mickey entered public domain lol pic.twitter.com/kZFJ4OFWfE — DesaMatt (@DesaMattt) January 2, 2024

As expected, this material was a success on social networks, with the majority of people demanding a game in this style. However, there is one important detail to consider, the Mickey design that Sato used is not yet part of the public domain. This version of the mouse is still protected under Disney copyright laws.. While some might argue that there isn't a huge difference between the current model and the one we first saw in Steamboat Williethe lawyers would not agree.

Even so, It is undeniable that a game starring Mickey Mouse and Mario is something that many of us want to see. If the mouse is part of the Kingdom Hearts universe, and Sora is in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the idea of ​​seeing these two characters together is something that doesn't sound so far-fetched. We can only wait to see if this dream comes true or not.

On related topics, a horror movie starring Mickey is already in production. Likewise, Mickey's horror game had to change its name.

Editor's Note:

More than a Mario & Mickey game, I want to see another Mario & Luigi. Since the closure of AlphaDream, it seems that Nintendo has forgotten about this series, and this should not be the case. With the launch of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door This year, I hope the Big N gives the Mario & Luigi series another chance, whether through a remake or a completely new installment.

Via: Masanori Sato