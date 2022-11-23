Something that has always fascinated fans of Pokemon, is to see how these pocket creatures would look like in real life. Although The Pokémon Company and Game Freak will surely never answer this question, an artist offers us his own interpretation of this theme, and the result is spectacular.

Like other fans, George Evangelista, a digital artist from Melbourne, Australia, set out to create a series of illustrations that They show us what the various Pokemon we’ve seen over the years would look like.with a realistic visual style.

As you could see, some of these, like Rhyhorn, look just like certain animals in the real world, which makes sense, since they Game Freak has been inspired by nature and its inhabitants to create some of the most iconic designs in the series.

Editor’s Note:

Most of these realistic works focus on Pokémon from the first two generations. It would be more interesting to see what creatures like Vanillite or Primarina look like under this visual style. We can only wait for someone to make this a reality.

Via: George Evangelist