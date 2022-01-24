the anime of demon slayer He’s at his best right now. With the conflict between the upper six moons, Tengen, and our protagonists nearing its climax, it’s no surprise that fans are showing their passion for the Ufotable adaptation. Thus, an artist in particular along with his passion for the work Koyoharu Gotouge, with that of The Witcher 3.

Recently, the artist known as Ameen_artworks, shared a series of illustrations where he shows us how would the characters of demon slayer if they were inhabitants of the world of The Witcher 3. Here we can see a work that resembles that seen in CD Projekt Red games.

As you can see, Ameen_artworks has done a phenomenal job with Rengoku, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu. Considering how popular the current anime arc is, It would not be surprising to see Tengen join this collection of illustrations in the future.

On related topics, Japan already has an official statue of Zoro. Similarly, this is the meaning of Tanjiro’s earrings.

Editor’s Note:

the anime of demon slayer he continues to impress me with his animation. Ufotable has done a phenomenal job. Although the last episode was not as popular as episode 19 of the first season, this does not mean that the work that was presented to us was bad, on the contrary, it is magnificent.

Via: ameen_artworks