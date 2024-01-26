The artist Carl Andre, pioneer of minimalism and poet of austerity, died this Thursday at the age of 88 in New York. His career as one of the central names in 20th century American art was marred by the accusation of having murdered his wife, the Cuban artist Ana Mendieta, in 1985. He would be acquitted three years later due to lack of evidence, although the uncertain circumstances of his disappearance, after falling into the void from the 34th floor of his home in southern Manhattan, stained his reputation until the day he died, in a palliative care unit. He never stopped being exhibited and was part of the largest collections in the world, but each inauguration of his exhibitions was accompanied by protests by feminist groups in memory of his wife. “Carl Andre is in the museum. “Where is Ana Mendieta?” read his banners.

With the death of Andre, one of the last survivors of the generation of minimalists who changed the history of 20th century art, such as Donald Judd or Robert Morris, disappears. All of them promoted a style and a formal language located at the antipodes of the heroic monumentality of the abstract expressionist priests of the previous generation, such as Jackson Pollock or Mark Rothko, preferring austerity, rigor and simplicity of forms. Born in Quincy (Massachusetts) in 1935, the son of a Swedish emigrant who worked as a naval draftsman, Andre trained thanks to scholarships at various prestigious academic centers, where he discovered that his talent for painting and drawing was almost non-existent. so he turned towards sculpture.

Andre advocated an “almost Neolithic” art, without hidden meanings or intellectual subtexts, which relied on simple geometries that were placed at ground level, in piles, pyramids and other shapes.

I would not practice that discipline with orthodoxy. His pieces used unaltered industrial materials, such as steel, aluminum, granite, wood or bricks. With them he built simple geometric structures that he placed at ground level, in piles, pyramids and other shapes. His influences were multiple. He marked a visit to Stonehenge when he was 19, which sparked his idea of ​​creating “almost Neolithic” art, without hidden meanings or intellectual subtexts. Also the contact with the work of Frank Stella, with whom he shared a studio in the effervescent Soho of the fifties (and who would end up paying his bail and his legal defense three decades later), allowed him to come into contact with the avant-garde circles in New York. He never liked, despite everything, that you called him a minimalist, preferring the more poetic and somewhat pompous term of matterist or “artist of the subject”.

His first solo exhibition took place in 1965 in a New York gallery, followed by another at the Jewish Museum in New York in 1966 and a notable participation in the Documenta in Kassel in 1968. In 1970, the Guggenheim in New York dedicated him his first major retrospective, making him one of the central names in American art. Despite all his honors, Andre maintained a complicated relationship with the market, the specialized press and the rest of the sector's legitimation systems. He urged artists not to sign with any gallery, not to give interviews and to exhibit only for friends and colleagues, although he did not always lead by example. His leftist ideology was also evident in his eternal blue jumpsuit, which he wore to the trial for the alleged murder of his wife. He used to say that he didn't wear it because of his philo-Marxism but to hide his belly.

Carl Andre, at the opening of an exhibition at the Whitechapel Gallery in London, in 1978. Evening Standard (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Mendieta's death, which occurred only eight months after his marriage, damaged his reputation, but did not put him out of circulation in the art world, where he continued to be celebrated by the world's largest museums. But, despite being acquitted, he never shook off the shadow of that accusation, largely due to the contradictory versions he gave about the disappearance of his wife. At first, Andre maintained that Mendieta had thrown her out of her window during an argument, when he chased her around her apartment and she ended up jumping into the void. He later told police that Mendieta had gone to bed after the fight and that, when he entered the bedroom, he found the bed empty and the window open. According to Andre's lawyers, he committed suicide or accidentally fell. He was 36 years old.

In recent years, Andre has starred in major exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art in Paris in 2010, New York Day in 2014—in a show that later traveled to the Palacio de Velázquez, in Madrid—or the MOCA in Los Angeles in 2017. His work is part of collections such as those of the MoMA in New York or the Pompidou Center in Paris. Furthermore, he participated in the 2013 Venice Biennale. Mendieta's prestige, which was lower during his lifetime, has also increased in recent years, when many museums have paid attention to his work. Precisely, the Musac de León inaugurates this Saturday an exhibition dedicated to Mendieta that can be visited until May 19.

