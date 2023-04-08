A great figure of Italian art has passed away: Alberto Fremura, painter and cartoonist from Livorno, has passed away at the age of 87

A very serious mourning hit the Italian art world, especially the city of Livorno and Tuscany. Alberto Fremuraa highly esteemed painter, cartoonist, cartoonist and all-round artist who found the ideal place in the Tuscan city to express all his talent and genius, died at the age of 87.

Born in Livorno in 1936, Alberto Fremura never left his city and there he cultivated his passion for art in general.

He graduated from Business Economics at the University of Pisa and soon after he started working with his father. At night, however, he cultivated his love for painting.

He quits his office job and plunges headlong into the artistic careerwhich has given so much satisfaction to him and to those who have enjoyed his irreverent, lashing, outspoken works.

Painterbut also cartoonist, caricaturist, cartoonist, writer. In short an all-round artist whose success has crossed geographical, political and social boundaries.

Predominantly left-wing, it has been very successful even in those theoretically more right-wing newspapers.

Collaborated with newspapers such as La Nazione, Il Resto del Carlino, but also foreign newspapers such as the British Punch and the American New Yorker.

Livorno’s farewell to Alberto Fremura

Albero Fremura was a true symbol of the city of Livorno and the municipal administration honored him by publishing on its website a condolence message which sounds like a hymn to his immense figure.

Despite having deeply breathed Livorno’s humor and having always loved Livorno so much that he never left it except in the last years of his life, Alberto Fremura was never a “provincial”. Lashing, outspoken, sublime and highly appreciated nib, he was an excellent draftsman and caricaturist, for national newspapers, books and even for the calendar of Friar Soothsayer.