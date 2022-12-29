When you see death with ruby ​​eyes and an alligator tail coming towards you, spit out your gum, camouflage yourself and play dead. It is a tip that the Egyptian artist Basim Magdy (1977) gives his viewers in the film FearDeathLoveDeath, now on display in an exhibition at KM21 in The Hague. It’s a strange tip, but why not? Quietly sucking on a piece of chewing gum, death comes towards you and out of politeness you take it out of your mouth, just as you used to learn that you weren’t allowed to address people with chewing gum in your mouth. At the same time, allow the dying person that moment of relaxed chewing, because you have no idea where you are going.

You have no idea about your destination, dead or alive, with Magdy anyway. His film about death is about worlds in transition: from the oldest petroglyphs we end up in a dream landscape, a language with only one word (banana), cities that look abandoned, tombstones and children with painted faces who look straight at you and start about an alligator. Science fiction, a violent trip or the world after you die? Magdy leaves it in the middle. One thing is clear: the world after your death is quite absurd as far as he is concerned, and that is perhaps a more pleasant starting point than nothing.

Basim Magdy, Young Lumumba and His Pet Coucal Staring His 35th Birthday in the Eye2022. (80 x 100 cm, oil and spray paint on canvas). Basim Magdy’s photo

Orb of light from your skull

That absurd and surreal is actually in all the work of Magdy, who joined this year Art Basel noticed and now with An alligator in the clouds has an exhibition in the Netherlands for the first time. Skulls have lyrics like ‘And the hand said to the other hand/ I shall protect you from the wind‘. Blue heads with red eyes grin at each other, elsewhere plants or orbs seem to grow out of men’s skulls or you only see the feet of cut-off lower legs. You tend to interpret the works politically, but the question is whether that will help you much.

Maybe it’s because Magdy is Egyptian that you tend to look for a political layer in it. At least it happened to him when he made the movie in 2014 dent showed in Egypt. It tells the story of a city that wants international recognition, organizes everything to end up on the world map, but fails every time in that plan. Everyone who saw the film saw in it the desire for change in Egypt. After all, the Arab Spring had failed, which is why it was hidden in this film. The artist himself has lived in Basel, Switzerland, for a long time. He therefore denied the interpretation and emphasized that the film was a work of fiction.

Something similar happens to you in KM21: is the movie FearDeathLoveDeath an attempt to give death many faces, to illuminate it (or not) or is there still a political idea behind it? Is it a movie about how you can distort your world as much as you want, but the basics (ancient civilizations) always leave their mark? In any case, this deadly dream world is a fictional one, that’s for sure.

Basim Magdy, They Shot a Movie with Frozen Butterflies and Cautious Optimism2012.

Basim Magdy’s photo Basim Magdy, FEARDEATHLOVEDEATH2022.

Basim Magdy’s photo Basim Magdy, A Poetic Exchange of Courtesies2010. (70 x 100 cm, spray paint, gouache, acrylic paint.

Basim Magdy’s photo

Narrative history

When explaining the exhibition, Magdy herself states that history is always written by victors or by people who are good storytellers. According to him, this means that “there is therefore an unknown infinite history of people that we know nothing about. We have no idea of ​​their lives because either they were not powerful or their story was not passed on through written language. As a result, so much has been lost, not only physically, but also in memory, as memories fade.”

That fading and retelling is also what you see with Magdy. Fragments of a crane, a car roof, photos that are speckled so that you think they were taken a long time ago, collectively depict The empty desire to populate imaginary cities, as the collection is called. Whoever looks at the photos has the idea that they are just as failing as in the city dent. For Magdy herself, it’s about the absurdity of randomness – and that sounds as elusive as it sounds.

What Magdy brings is not beautiful or pleasant, but a possibility of worlds and moments. Sometimes it’s about what goes unnoticed in everyday life, sometimes about making sure we don’t look around anymore. The text is next to a photo of a forehead Eventually everyone had a drone and we stopped looking into each other’s eyes. It’s an unexciting picture of the future, but how seriously or lightly you should take it, Magdy leaves to the other.

Read also: Does escapism save art or does it make art superfluous?



Visual arts Basim Magdy: An alligator in the clouds. Until 23/4 in KM21, The Hague. Information: KM21.nl ●●●●●

View an overview of our visual art reviews