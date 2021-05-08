S.ubversive prankster, do-gooder, activist, street performer or clever vandal who repeatedly outsmarts the public with his night-and-fog actions: the templates all match the intangible Banksy. Whatever the assessment of the figure behind this artist or brand name, who has sprayed himself to world fame with socially critical graffiti, it has become a cultural and economic phenomenon, not least because Banksy sees himself as a political and social commentator.

Again and again he expresses himself on current events, often in a parody-cheeky form. For example, after the Brexit referendum, he painted a wall near Dover with a craftsman who chiseled a star out of the EU flag. He recently used stencils of sneezing rats to promote the wearing of face masks on the London Underground. Preferred targets are the surveillance state, the refugee crisis, homelessness, environmental pollution and capitalism, which he denounced with, among other things, a leopard that escaped the cage of a barcode.