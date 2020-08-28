According to British newspaper The Guardian, which revealed the information, the boat has already rescued 89 people.

It is white and pink, and sports a huge pink “rescue” on its sides. The front of the cabin is decorated with a drawing by the artist. A little girl wearing a life jacket stretches her hand towards a heart shaped buoy.

The boat, a former French customs unit, was named after Louise Michel, French anarchist, major figure of the Paris Commune.

A baptismal name that says a lot about the philosophy of the owner and the crew. A crew of old sea dogs rescue at sea, many of which participated in the operations of the NGO Sea-watch. At the helm is Pia Klemp, a German human rights activist known to have driven several other rescue ships, including the Sea-Watch 3.

It’s her, reports The Guardian, who was contacted by Banksy in September 2019. “Hi Pia, I read your story in the newspapers. You seem to be pretty sure”, writes the artist. Banksy tells him that he made a lot of money doing works on the migrant crisis.“Clearly I can’t keep this money. Can you use it by buying a new boat or something?”.

In the greatest secrecy, the project took shape between London, Berlin and Burriana, a Spanish port near Valencia where the boat was equipped for its rescue missions at sea. It was from there that it set sail August 18 for its first campaign.

Banksy is not on board assures the crew to the Guardian, he is limited to financing the operation. “Banksy doesn’t claim to know better than us how to maneuver a ship, and we don’t claim to be artists”, specifies the captain.

But the patron, like the sailors, have in common a political vision that Pia Klemp believes.“I do not see the rescue at sea as a humanitarian action, but as an anti-fascist fight” she says. Like her, the ten sailors of the “Louise Michel” all say they are “anti-racist and anti-facist activists in favor of radical political changes”, says the Guardian.

Yesterday morning, #LouiseMichel responded to a distress call from #Moonbird recognition air plane.

89 people were rescued and brought on board Louise Michel. The survivors need a Place of Safety now.#SolidarityAndResistance pic.twitter.com/HWde3hYFqT – LouiseMichel (@MVLouiseMichel) August 28, 2020

The boat has already to its credit two missions in association with another NGO vessel the Sea-Watch 4. A total of 105 people had been rescued. This time solo, the Louise Michel recovered Thursday, August 27, 89 people in distress somewhere in the central Mediterranean, the exact position is not disclosed.