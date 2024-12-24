The collector Antonio Pérez has died 90 years old, as confirmed by sources close to Europa Press. Born in 1934 in Sigüenza (Guadalajara), he had his first contact with Cuenca in the 1950s, where he met Manolo Millares and Antonio Saura, shortly before settling in Paris.

In the sixties founded the publishing house Ruedo Ibéricoa reference of the time for its critical and innovative spirit. In 1975 he came to Cuenca to stay. From his operations center on San Pedro Street, he created his universe of found objects that they would end up finding museum form in the Antonio Pérez Foundation, which would later have offices in San Clemente, Huete and in his native Sigüenza.

Pérez was a beloved character in the city, especially in his neighborhood, the Old Town. He has received titles such as Adopted Son of Cuenca and Favorite Son of Castilla-La Mancha, among many other distinctions. In addition, the Cuenca City Consortium dedicated the Antonio Pérez Corner on the way down from Plaza del Trabuco to Ronda Julián Romero.

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has regretted the death of the collector, stressing that he was a “favorite son” of Castilla-La Mancha.” “His work, his Found Objects and his Foundation helped place Cuenca on the map of the artistic avant-garde. We will miss him and we will take care of his legacy,” said the regional leader through his official account on the social network X.

For his part, the president of the Provincial Council, Álvaro Martínez Chana, has highlighted that with Antonio Pérez the province loses one of the most prominent artists and a person who, with his inexhaustible work, has made art and culture flourish through the foundation that bears his name, as reported by the provincial Institution through a press release.