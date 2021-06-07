The Egyptian artist, Ali El-Haggar, announced that he and his wife had recovered from the Corona virus, in a post on his official account on “Facebook”.

Al-Hajjar published a picture of him and his wife, and commented on it, saying: “Praise be to God, the results of the tests appeared negative today, and may God bless us with recovery, me and my wife, Huda. according to RT

Al-Hajjar had revealed that he and his wife were infected with the Corona virus in late May, and they were subjected to domestic health isolation, following the treatment protocol issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Health.