WhatThe overall number of artisans in our country continues to decline. We are talking about people who, as owners, partners or family collaborators, carry out a predominantly manual work activity. Therefore, in order to count on social security coverage, they must register with the INPS artisans’ management. If in 2012 there were just under 1,867,000 units, in 2023 the overall group collapsed by almost 410 thousand subjects (-73 thousand in the last year alone); now the total number is close to 1,457,000. In these eleven years we have witnessed a vertical fall that was interrupted only in the post-Covid year (+2,325 between 2021 and 2020). If this trend is not permanently reversed, it cannot be ruled out that within ten years it will be very difficult to find a plumber, a locksmith, an electrician or a window fitter capable of carrying out a repair/maintenance intervention at our home or in the place where we work. The SOS is launched by the Cgia Research Office which processed the data from INPS and Infocamere/Movimprese.

According to Infocamere/Movimprese data, the number of active artisan businesses is also sharply decreasing. If in 2008 (the year in which the maximum peak of this beginning of the century was reached), in Italy the artisan enterprises were equal to 1,486,559 units, subsequently they constantly decreased and in 2023 they stopped at 1,258,079. However, it should be noted that this reduction is partly also attributable to the aggregation/acquisition process that affected some sectors after the major crises of 2008/2009, 2012/2013 and 2020/2021. Unfortunately, this “push” towards the corporate union has compressed the number of artisans, but has contributed positively to increasing the average size of the enterprises, also pushing up the productivity of many sectors; in particular, freight transport, metalworking, plant installers and fashion.

In recent decades, many highly manual professions have undergone a cultural devaluation that has distanced many young people from the world of craftsmanship. The trait of the profound change that has occurred, for example, can be seen in the result that emerges from the comparison between the number of lawyers and plumbers in our country: if the former are close to 237 thousand units, it is estimated that the latter are “only” 180 thousand. It is clear that the brain drain in our country and, conversely, the lack of many professional figures of a technical nature are attributable to many critical issues. In our opinion, the main ones are: the lack of interest that many young people have in manual labor; the lack of training planning that has occurred in many regions of our country and the inability to improve/raise the quality of school guidance which, unfortunately, has remained anchored to old twentieth-century logics of Gentilean memory.

The contraction of artisans and their activities can be noticed even with the naked eye. Wandering around our cities and provincial towns, many artisan workshops are now on the verge of extinction.. In short, not only is the number of artisans and companies in this sector decreasing, but the urban landscape is also changing. The historic businesses that house shoemakers, framers, blacksmiths, carpenters, photographers, dry cleaners, watchmakers, leather workers, appliance and TV repairers, tailors, upholsterers, etc. are now reduced to a bare minimum. Businesses, in the vast majority of cases family-run, that have characterized the history of many neighborhoods, squares and streets of our cities, becoming points of reference for the people who grew up in these places.

Not all artisan sectors have suffered the crisis. The wellness and IT sectors present data that go against the trend. In the first, for example, there continues to be a constant increase in hairdressers, beauticians and tattoo artists. In the second, however, there is a marked expansion in system administrators, web marketing workers, video makers and social media experts. The food sector is also doing well, with significantly positive results for ice cream shops, delicatessens, self-service laundries and takeaway pizzerias located, in particular, in cities with a high tourist vocation.

The urban decay is spreading like wildfire; just look carefully at the suburbs and historic centres to realise that they are many signs have been removed and just as many shop windows are no longer set up, perpetually dirty and with the shutters down. They are an unmistakable sign of the worsening quality of life of many urban realities. In fact, cities are not only made up of squares, monuments, buildings and strips of asphalt, but also of places where people meet, even just to have a chat. These micro activities preserve the identity of a community and are an extraordinary garrison capable of strengthening the social cohesion of a territory.

With fewer shops and neighborhood stores, there are fewer human-sized places for socializing and everything becomes gray.making the urban areas that suffer these closures less liveable and more unsafe, penalizing especially the elderly. An increasingly large segment of the Italian population that counts more than 10 million over 70. Often not having a car and without shops under their home, for many of them doing the shopping has become a big problem.

THE’progressive aging of the artisan populationcaused in particular also by an insufficient generational turnover, the fierce competition exercised by large-scale distribution and in recent years also by e-commerce, the boom in the cost of rents and national/local taxes have forced many artisans to throw in the towel. Part of the “responsibility”, however, can also be attributed to consumers who in the last ten years have radically changed the way they make purchases, embracing the throwaway culture, preferring the product made in series and delivered to the home. The shoe, the dress or the furniture made to measure are now an old memory; the hand-made product has been ousted by the purchase chosen from the online catalogue or taken from the shelf of a department store.

Over the last 40 years there has been a frightening cultural devaluation of manual labor. Craftsmanship has been “painted” as a residual world, destined to decline and to regain the role it deserves it needs robust investments in scholastic orientation and in the alternation between school and work, putting the professional institutes back at the centre of the training project in the past they were instrumental in promoting the economic development of the country. Today, however, they are perceived by public opinion as second-rate schools. For some, in fact, they represent a solution to park for a few years the kids who do not have a great predisposition to study. For others, they are the last chance to allow those students who come from school failures, matured in high schools or technical schools, to obtain a high school diploma. And despite the crisis and general problems that grip the craft, there are many entrepreneurs in this sector who have long reported the difficulty in finding personnel willing to approach this world.

Throughout the country It is difficult to find young people on the job market who are willing to work as drivers, car repairmen, tailors, pastry chefs, bakers, hairdressers, beauticians, plumbers, electricians, boiler maintenance workers, turners, millers, painters and sheet metal beaters. Not to mention that in the construction world it is increasingly difficult to find carpenters, installers and tinsmiths. More generally, however, the craftsman of tomorrow will be the one who wins the challenge of technology to relaunch even the “old knowledge”. At the base of everything, however, will remain the know-how that is the true engine of our manufacturing excellence.

Between 2023 and 2012, Vercelli was the province with -32.7 percent that recorded the highest negative variation in Italy. Rovigo follows with -31, Lucca with -30.8 and Teramo with -30.6 percent. The areas that suffered the most modest declines were Naples with -8.1, Trieste with -7.9 and, finally, Bolzano with -6.1 percent. In absolute terms, the provinces that recorded the most significant reductions were Turin with -21,873, Milan with -21,383, Rome with -14,140Brescia with -10,545, Verona with -10,267 and Bergamo with -10,237 (see Table 1). Finally, as regards the regions, the most significant declines in percentage terms affected Abruzzo with -29.2 percent, Marche with -26.3 and Piedmont with -25.8. In absolute terms, however, the most significant losses affected Lombardy with -60,412 units, Emilia Romagna with -46,696 and Piedmont with -46,139. ​​The national average was equal to -22 percent. Among these, the number of family collaborators is almost 105 thousand units (7.2 percent of the total).