Your favorite pate from now on Monica Escudero

In Elciego, a town in the Rioja Alavesa, everyone knows everything. It is a small town: there is only one supermarket and one bakerywhich has recently gone viral and is not enough. There are many more bars and wineries. The best known, that of Marquis of Riscalput Elciego on the map of international architecture when he hired Frank O. Gehry to design a hotel for them. The building, made of corrugated, coloured sheets, is impressive from afar; Gehry’s work breaks with the monotony of the area’s landscape.

If your browser doesn’t find the address you’re looking for, just roll down the window and ask. Then someone will point you in the right direction. It doesn’t matter who you ask, they’ll most likely be able to tell you where it is. Very close to Gehry’s building, in the direction of Lapuebla de Labarca, on the side of the road, is Javier Murua. Right there, with a formula practically identical to the one his mother devised, he produces between 24,000 and 30,000 cans of pork liver pâté every year. Imuru patehand-made, is sold in small cans, weighing just over 80 grams, or larger ones: 250 grams. It has no preservatives or any kind of additive, so you have to eat it quickly before it oxidises.

Pilar Laorden, Javier Murua’s mother, has always loved cooking. In the 1940s, when she invented the recipe, she had to find a way to eat properly. Families who could afford it had pigs in their homes and, when the time came, they looked for a way to use everything. Preservation techniques, from marinade to lard, served to guarantee food between slaughters, from one winter to the next. Laorden also learned to use the pigs’ liver: “My grandparents took care of the chorizos and blood sausages and my mother, the pâté. She is a very curious woman,” says Javier Murua. Now in her nineties, she is proud of the direction her recipe has taken. A French friend explained to her how she made the pâté and Laorden got to work, seasoning her friend’s advice with local ingredients.

A family recipe pate Andrea Momotio

Word of mouth

At first, Pilar Laorden’s small paté production was only within the reach of her family and the neighbourhood, but Laorden’s husband, who was a “restless ass”, lost his job. The man was making jute pieces that were used in the barrels, but silicone began to be sold and he had to find a way to make a living. So, they decided to professionalise the sale of that natural paté that she had invented. In 1981, in an old bakery next to the family home, they opened the same shop where her son works today: “My father acquired the machinery, did the work in accordance with regulations and began to produce on a different scale.”

The preparation process has only been modified with the introduction of some more modern equipment, but the ingredients and the recipe are exactly the same: pork liver and bacon, eggs, white wine, brandy, salt, truffle and spices. That’s all. Imuru pate It is practically zero kilometer: the bacon, liver and the rest of the ingredients are purchased locally.

His is a paté with a very fine texture, light brown in colour, sprinkled with darker flecks. Far from the idea that relates paté with an unhealthy product, Murua defends it: “It has a ton of properties.” In addition, “it is a good way for the kids to eat liver,” he says smiling. He is a calm guy who aspires to continue with his family tradition, trying to avoid being overwhelmed by the logic of large-scale production: “I could make more or change something in the recipe, but it is fine like this.” At the moment, it does not seem that there is a generational change, but that does not worry him now either.

Perfect to take to the mountains Imuru

Insignificant changes

The production process seems simple when you listen to him talk: “We get the pieces of liver and bacon, we weigh each one separately; we clean and check the livers one by one; we prepare the bacon and chop everything. We mix all the ingredients in the mixer. We let it marinate for a few hours and, from there, to the dispenser, which fills the jars with the exact amount. We put the lid on, close it, put it in the boxes and store it.” “This is a very small company. The run and production is very small, very exclusive. We try to do it as well as possible, as they have always done,” he says. The changes are practically insignificant: “Well, before we filled the jars with a spoon and closed them by hand.” He speaks in the plural, but Murua works alone.

He starts working “in the cold”. The slaughterings are done in winter: “I understand that now it could be done differently, but I continue doing it this way”. He works on the production of the pâté for five or six months and then he dedicates himself to marketing it. He does not have an online shop, but he accepts orders by email. He has also decided to bet on selling directly, in small shops or at fairs. They had a bad experience with a large supermarket: “My father was asked for a lot of cans from a supermarket and, after a while, they asked us to go and collect them because they were not selling, but they were trying to see them in packs of 24! In addition, they make you large orders, which they do not pay you immediately. It is abusive, I prefer not to have too many complications.”

Imuru pate sells very well at fairs. Imuru

The formula works and he doesn’t need anything else. Most of his clients buy the paté directly from the factory where he works. You can buy just one can, but the most common thing is that they order a “roll”. They have five (11 euros) and 10 (21 euros) cans. The most enthusiastic people can also buy boxes of 30 cans of 83 grams (59 euros) or 18 cans of 250 grams (75 euros). The packaging has always been practically the same: the label is bottle green and the logo is red.

Once made, the Imuru paté is left to rest, like the wines that are also produced in the area: “I put it on sale after six months of rest because then the paté has a different state.” Among its main clients are: many wineries from the area because it pairs well with wine: “It is a great product for drinking wine because it prepares the palate very well,” he says. From Elciego, as has always been the case, Imuru pâté aims to be a simple and traditional product, one of those that people always return to: in the town they boast almost more about Javier Murua’s rolls than about Gehry’s building.

In the section Product of the month We tell the story of foods that excite us for their quality, their flavour and the talent of the people who make them. No producer has given us money, jewellery or gift vouchers from Mercadona to make these items.

Follow El Comidista on TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook either Youtube.