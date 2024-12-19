Artisan nougat fair: the town less than an hour from Barcelona that is ideal to visit at Christmas

Just 40 kilometers from the Catalan capital, the municipality of Cardedeu prepares every year to welcome Christmas with a fair dedicated to one of the most emblematic products of the festivities: nougat. In an environment that combines history, culture and a strong link with crafts, the Artisan Nougat Fair offers attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in a tradition that is part of the culinary legacy of the region. The event not only highlights the work of local producers, but is also presented as an initiative to promote sustainability and local commerce in an era marked by mass consumption.

Nougat, made mainly with ingredients such as honey, almonds and sugar, has a long history in Cardedeu. The fair has established itself as a space where producers share the effort behind each piece and visitors can learn about the traditional methods that continue to make a difference compared to industrial alternatives. This link between tradition and learning makes the fair a cultural and educational attraction.

With an atmosphere that celebrates the proximity of the festivities, the fair attracts a diverse audience every year, from residents of the region to day-trippers from Barcelona and international tourists who take advantage of their stay to discover a different facet of Catalan culture.





The artisan nougat fair has its origins in the rich baking tradition of the town, known especially for the preparation of this typical Christmas sweet. Local artisans have maintained recipes passed down from generation to generation, adapting them to current demands without losing the essence that characterizes this product.

Cardedeu, with its combination of rural landscapes and accessibility from Barcelona, ​​offers the perfect setting for an event that seeks to highlight the value of local production and sustainability. Nougat, in its many varieties, is made with carefully selected ingredients, many of them local, reflecting the region’s commitment to quality and respect for the environment.

The fair is organized in the historic center of the town, where visitors can visit stands that exhibit a wide variety of nougats: from the most traditional versions, such as almond and honey, to more innovative proposals that incorporate ingredients such as dark chocolate, candied fruits or spices. Each exhibitor sells their products and shares information about the production processes, which enriches the experience for those who want to learn more about this culinary art.

In addition to nougat, the fair has complementary activities designed for all audiences. These include cooking workshops where they teach how to prepare homemade nougat, live musical performances that set the tone for the tour, and spaces for the little ones with activities related to Christmas.

One of the most anticipated attractions is the live demonstration of nougat making, where master nougat makers show the techniques they have perfected over the years. These sessions allow attendees to understand the complexity of a process that combines precision, patience and creativity.

Taking advantage of the visit to explore its cultural and natural heritage is an excellent option. The town has several points of interest, such as the Tomàs Balvey Archive Museum, which houses a historic 18th-century pharmacy and exhibitions related to local history. For hiking lovers, the routes near Montseny offer the possibility of enjoying winter landscapes and direct contact with nature.





In addition to the visit to the Church of Santa María de Cardedeu, whose existence dates back to the 9th century and which preserves its Romanesque wall with stone arches, a vestige that reflects its historical origin. This building has experienced two episodes of fire devastation: the first occurred in 1873 during the Third Carlist War, while the second took place in June 1936, in the context of the Spanish Civil War.

Getting to Cardedeu from Barcelona is easy, both by public transport and by car. For those who opt for a private vehicle, the journey does not exceed 45 minutes. Given the popularity of the fair, it is recommended to plan your visit in advance, especially if you want to attend the busiest activities or enjoy special menus at local restaurants.

The Cardedeu artisan nougat fair stands out for being an event that combines interest in gastronomy, tradition and local tourism. Whether with family, friends or alone, this getaway less than an hour from Barcelona offers an opportunity to enjoy the Christmas spirit while supporting artisanal production and discovering the charm of a town with much to offer.