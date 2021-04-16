The compulsory closure of bars and restaurants at 7 p.m., with the only possibility of working with delivery after that time, added to the prohibition of using their lounges, raised a large number of complaints among gastronomers. And even a threat of rebellion. Now add up artisan ice cream makers, who released a statement expressing their concern. “Our turnover is going to drop 70%”they warned.

“The Association of Artisanal Ice Cream and Related Manufacturers (AFADHYA) expresses its worry by the situation of the sector in front of the new measures adopted by the DNU 241/2021 “, begins the communiqué.

The president of the Association, Gabriel Famá, explains the reasons for this concern: “From eight o’clock at night is when we work the most and this measure cuts us off that work“.

The delivery it does not compensate for what is lost by not having the premises open to the public. “It represents between 10% and 50% of sales, depending on the location. It is not an important value because to that is added the low profitability due to the commissions that must be paid. With Orders, we have already signed an agreement and the commission was 18%, but not yet with Rappi, “says Famá.

“During this season we have not only faced the pandemic. Despite the increase in costs and especially in raw materials, these increases have not had a correlation in our prices. Therefore, we have been resigned to reducing the margins of earnings with an average decrease of 40% in turnover, says the AFADHYA statement.

Now, that drop could exceed 70%, they warn, due to the restriction of working in the night time slot.

The owners of the ice cream parlors are sure that their premises are not a source of coronavirus infections. “On the contrary, they are the support of thousands of families of workers and merchants throughout the country,” they underline in their statement.

In addition, they explain that the consequences of “social relaxation” must be fought with awareness campaigns on prevention measures. “It’s key compliance with protocols, which ice cream parlors have been applying since their reopening last year, “they maintain.

In the Association they fear that the new restrictions imposed in the AMBA will put the continuity of the ice cream parlors at risk.

“Until now there were few closings, because the spring-summer season 2019-2020 we had a good time -recalls Famá-. Then we spent the winter with credits and the ATPs to pay salaries. As this last season was not very good and due to the drop in profitability, now we need ATPs again to get through a new winter“.

The quarantine and the consequences of the pandemic did not affect all ice cream parlors equally. The most central ones were hit the hardest due to the abrupt drop in the circulation of people. Instead, the neighborhoods recovered that public that used to go to the center.

The statement from the ice cream makers concludes: “To avoid losing more jobs, from AFADHYA we express the need to exercise our constitutional right to work without further restrictions and strictly complying, as always, with all current prevention measures and protocols. “

