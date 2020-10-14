The artisans of the mill created an uproar after a 75-year-old artisan died in a suspicious condition at Pandesara’s mill near Surat in Gujarat. The family accuses him of trying to burn the body by putting it in the boiler. According to the information, 75-year-old Srijeevan Jayadev Jha was originally from Bihar. He used to work as a helper in the press department at Ambaji Mill here.

Srijeevan has three daughters. He lived in Bhestan with a daughter and wife. His two daughters are in the village. On Sunday night, Srijivan died in a mill’s compound after falling into a suspicious condition. After the incident took place between about nine to ten o’clock in the night, the family members were told about it at half past one in the night. The artisans working in the mill created a ruckus about the suspicious death of Shreejeevan. The supervisor and other responsible people fled the mill as soon as the commotion took place.

The family members, who arrived on the spot, have accused Srijeevan of trying to burn the body by putting it in the boiler. Family members said that its video was also made.

At the same time, the post-mortem report revealed that Shrijeevan fell down the ladder. He died of serious injuries to the mouth and nose. The Pandesara police is investigating the complaint by filing a complaint. The family is seeking compensation.