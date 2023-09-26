Major monuments will receive an extra 15 million to be preserved. State Secretary Gunay Uslu (Culture and Media) has now definitively given the Artis aquarium 10 million for restoration.

Other monuments that are awaiting necessary maintenance are also being taken into account. The government provides for regional distribution. For example, the boat shed in Willemstad (North Brabant) and the nearby former Fort Sabina will receive 1.9 million euros. The Polder Tower (once a water tower) in Emmeloord will receive 1.1 million euros. In addition, 1.2 million euros is available for necessary maintenance of the Bovenkerk in Kampen.

State Secretary Uslu: "It is nice that we can help in this way. These are special monuments that we want to preserve for this and future generations. At the same time, I am very aware that this certainly does not solve all the problems that arise with these types of major restorations. Together with provinces and municipalities, we will look at what is needed and what is possible."

The Artis aquarium has been closed for more than two years. The doors of the more than 140-year-old national monument should open again in two years. The new financial injection from Uslu makes this reopening feasible again. The major problem is that the building has been damaged by the salt water from the basins.

Also an extra 15 million from provinces and municipalities

In addition to the 15 million from Uslu, another 15 million will come from municipalities and provinces to restore projects. They will sit down with the central government to see how problems can be identified in a timely manner in the future, so that a large project such as the Artis Aquarium does not run into problems.

The national government and provinces are jointly responsible for financing the restoration of major monuments. Despite the resources available for this annually, a number of iconic buildings, such as the Artis aquarium, came under such pressure that extra money was needed. The central government has therefore made a one-off 15 million euros available in 2023. Municipalities and provinces double that amount.

After the award, an amount of approximately 750,000 euros remains. That money goes to the Restoration Fund+ mortgage, which also supports restorations of large projects.

