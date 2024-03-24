Artillerymen of the Russian Armed Forces in the special operation zone provide an advantage to the Russian army on the front – they suppress the firing points of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and crush Ukrainian borders. Even on a rainy day in an open field, the Grad MLRS destroys the enemy, Izvestia correspondent Daniil Levin said from the firing position of the combat vehicle.

“This rarely happens: this time we were already in a firing position before the Grad rocket system appeared here.” Here she is, driving to the place where the salvo will come from. Giant wheels make their way through the mud. A few maneuvers and you can get ready to shoot,” says the journalist.

At this time, the artillerymen are deploying the installation in an almost open field. The weather is rainy, so there will be no adjustments today. Military personnel are aimed at planned targets. According to them, such weather is an advantage for the artillerymen. And although there should be no enemy drones in the sky, after training, the crew very quickly leaves the firing position.

“Yesterday we suppressed, it turns out, the dugouts, the opornik were destroyed, and their ammunition loads (ammunition – Ed.) caught fire there. All in one salvo. We just covered the entire landing. And, it turns out, we hit it successfully! Four dugouts were destroyed, and their BCs caught fire there and burned all night,” the commander of an artillery battery with the call sign Ural shared his successes.

The burning positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were captured by reconnaissance drones. Thick smoke envelops everything around, and in the video taken you can see how large an area the Grad covers. At the same time, the reactive system hits very accurately. The enemy has to transfer reinforcements, but the resistance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces looks more like attempts to snap back.

“The fragment has arrived. It got a little bad: it went into the dashboard and got stuck there somewhere. At the same time, the car survived,” a driver-mechanic with the call sign Altai boasted about the combat stability of the Grad MLRS.

On March 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed how military personnel from the crews of the BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Central Military District (CMD) in the Avdeevka direction destroyed a concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers in a stronghold. Having received the coordinates of the target, the servicemen arrived at the combat area and in a matter of minutes deployed the combat vehicle from the traveling position to the combat position.

On March 18, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov showed the work of artillerymen of the 36th Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on one of the fronts in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). Each shell weighs more than 80 kg, but fighters are accustomed to loading a full ammunition load, which includes 40 shells at once, two or three times a day to successfully complete combat missions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

