Crews of self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS) 2S-19 “Msta-S” of the artillery unit of the first army corps of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) continue to work in the zone of the special operation to protect Donbass. The RF Ministry of Defense shared footage of combat work on Wednesday, November 16.

“Enemy artillery is the most tasty morsel for us. We just love working with them. We hit them right on the bull’s-eye. The enemy does not expect us where we are,” said the senior gunner of the Msta-S self-propelled guns.

The military strikes at the identified firing positions of the Ukrainian armed formations, destroying artillery and mortar batteries, air defense (air defense), command posts and long-term firing points. After the strikes, the combat vehicles covertly change positions.

The control of hitting targets and adjusting the fire was carried out by the crews of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Earlier, on November 6, crews of towed Msta-B howitzers destroyed closed firing positions of Ukrainian artillery. As part of combat work, howitzer crews use high-explosive, high-explosive fragmentation shells, as well as precision-guided munitions.

Earlier, on October 31, the commander of the crew of the 152-millimeter self-propelled guns 2S19 “Msta-S” Valery said that the military was working around the clock. On the same day, Russian military personnel with the help of artillery and aviation fought off unsuccessful attacks of the Ukrainian military seven times and destroyed 250 opponents.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

