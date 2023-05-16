Artilleryman Shama told how the dog helped the Russian military to detect Ukrainian equipment

A Russian jet battery artilleryman with the call sign Shama told how a dog named Alba helped the military detect Ukrainian military equipment. Video posted in Telegramchannel of the Ministry of Defense.

According to the serviceman, one night the animal went out into the field and began to growl at one point. The fighters advanced there and noticed that there was already equipment in the landing, which had been calculated for a long time.

According to Shama, there were many such cases, the dog helped the military more than once. Russian gunners picked up Alba as a puppy, hungry and emaciated, she is now over a year old, the cook prepares food for her every day.

“Alba goes to work every day. She climbs a hill and controls what is happening around. If there is a combat mission, she rides with us on armor, always with us, a true fighting friend, ”added the military man.

Earlier it became known that anti-fragmentation vests for dogs were created in Donetsk, having protection according to classes Br1 and C2. Vests of larger and smaller area are designed for service dogs helping attack aircraft in the zone of a special military operation.