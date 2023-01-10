The crews of the Grad multiple launch rocket systems of the Central Military District (CVO) in the zone of the special military operation work on targets and hit the camouflaged underground warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Footage of the successful completion of combat missions assigned to the Russian military on Tuesday, January 10, was presented by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“We leave for duty and stand not far from the road where we will shoot. The commander gives us the coordinates, gives us a task, we leave, aim and work out the target. They aimed, fired back and quickly went into the mink. We worked on tanks, infantry, warehouses – everything that the enemy has, everything is ours, ”said the commander of the BM-21 Grad with the call sign Zolotoy.

Having made a high-speed march to the starting positions from the combat duty area, the artillerymen of the Central Military District deployed and directed the Grad installations at the targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected by unmanned aircraft.

During the missile strike, a buried warehouse, the position of electronic warfare equipment and an ammunition transport vehicle for American 155-mm M777 howitzers were destroyed. Having completed the fire of the enemy, the calculation changes its position, leaving from under a possible return fire.

Survey operator with the call sign Angle explained that his duties included the orientation of the machine to the target. It gives a directional angle for shooting. The entire work of the team depends on the accuracy of its coordinates, since at the slightest mistake the rockets will not cover the target, he specified.

The driver of the BM-21 “Grad” with the call sign Rul added that the combat vehicle is located in the so-called mink, a secret pocket that makes it invisible on the ground.

Goals come every day, the car goes to the position, fulfills the goal. According to him, the equipment is reliable and local impassability is not scary for her.

Artillerymen of the Southern Military District on January 9 showed how they destroyed the equipment and the accumulation of manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the special operation zone from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). As a result of the missile strike, lightly armored vehicles were destroyed, as well as the accumulation of enemy manpower.

Earlier, on January 6, Russian artillerymen used the Grad MLRS to destroy a stronghold of Ukrainian troops in the zone of the special operation. Also, Russian servicemen destroyed the firing positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye direction from the Grad.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

