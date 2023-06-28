Artillerymen of the Zapad group thwarted three attempts to rotate the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the day, the head of the press center of the group Serhiy Zybinsky said on June 28.

“The artillery of the group thwarted three attempts to rotate units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the forefront in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Kislovka, Olshany and Novoselovskoe. Enemy losses amounted to more than a platoon of manpower and one pickup truck, ”he is quoted as saying. TASS.

Zybinsky specified that the crews of helicopters and aircraft of the RF Armed Forces delivered 11 air strikes on the accumulation of manpower, weapons, military and special equipment of the enemy, as well as on territorial defense units.

“In the course of hostilities in the Kupyansk direction, the crew of a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the Zapad aviation group of forces launched a missile and bomb attack on the point of temporary deployment of units of the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Kovsharovka,” he added.

In the course of a counter-battery fight in the Peschanoe area, the gunners destroyed a foreign-made self-propelled artillery mount (ACS). According to Zybinsky, the Akatsiya self-propelled gun crew also destroyed an enemy mortar crew in the area of ​​the Berestovoye settlement.

On June 28, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation showed how Russian artillerymen on the southern flank of the Artyomovsk direction in the zone of the special operation destroyed the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of a D-30 howitzer.

Artillery crews with accurate fire from D-30 howitzers with a caliber of 122 mm destroyed the infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, dug in at this stronghold, and military equipment of the enemy.