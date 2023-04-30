Artillery crews of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation drove the personnel of one of the Ukrainian units in the Avdiivka direction into a trap and destroyed it. On April 29, reports “RIA News”.

The movements of Ukrainian militants near Avdiivka were tracked in real time by reconnaissance drones. The information was passed on to the gunners.

Using the received data, the Russian forces delivered several pinpoint strikes against the enemy troops and forced them to leave the shelters they had originally occupied. The shelling of the RF Armed Forces continued even during the flight of Ukrainian soldiers and their change of positions.

When the personnel of the unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) occupied a new dugout, Russian intelligence officers corrected the final strike on it.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) shot down a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiyevo direction during a reconnaissance mission. As a result, the blades of the enemy UAV were damaged and it fell.

Prior to that, on April 27, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that the Russian forces had improved their positions in the Krasnogorovka area in the Avdeevka direction and expanded the bridgehead in the direction of the railway.

Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin visited the positions of Russian forces near Avdiivka and saw how one of the strongholds of the militants was destroyed. He said that the soldiers of the “Kalmius” brigade hit the stronghold of Ukrainian militants.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

