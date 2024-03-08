Russian military personnel of the West group of forces hit more than 230 targets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. This was announced on March 8 by the head of the group’s press center, Ivan Bigma.

“The artillery units of the group carried out fire damage on over 230 objects, including temporary deployment points, platoon strongholds, artillery positions, accumulations of manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” he reports. TASS.

In addition, motorized rifle units, in cooperation with artillerymen, repelled six counterattacks by Ukrainian Armed Forces assault groups in the area of ​​Lake Liman.

In total, enemy losses in the Kupyansk direction amounted to 40 Ukrainian militants, two mortar crews, an unmanned aerial vehicle and an artillery piece, Bigma added.

Earlier, on March 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) improved the tactical situation in the Kupyansk direction, repelling three counterattacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. During the counter-battery fight, the Russian army hit three Polish Krab self-propelled artillery units and an American M198 howitzer.

The Russian Armed Forces improved the tactical situation in the Kupyansk direction on March 4 as well. Then they defeated the manpower and equipment of the 43rd, 66th mechanized, 57th motorized infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 115th Terrestrial Defense Brigade in the areas of the settlements of Makeevka, Lugansk People's Republic, Ivanovka, Chugunovka and Sinkovka, Kharkov region.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

