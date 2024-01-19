Artillerymen of the 1st Army Corps of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation destroyed an American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), as well as an M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit (SPG) in the Donetsk direction. The commander of a Russian artillery crew with the call sign Lynx announced this on Saturday, January 20.

“There was also a case when one shell destroyed 27 infantry units (of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. – Ed.) from the first shot,” he pointed out in a conversation with TASS.

The Russian serviceman added that the fire adjustment was carried out with the support of air reconnaissance of the Russian Armed Forces.

On January 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the complete and absolute failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive and pointed out that “if this continues, Ukrainian statehood may suffer an irreparable, very serious blow.” At the same time, he emphasized that the unreasonable policy of the current leadership of Ukraine led to such a development of the situation.

On January 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Ukrainian army had lost at least 215 thousand people in 2023. According to him, the United States is not giving up attempts to implement plans for world leadership at the expense of the Ukrainian military, but such actions by Western allies only prolong the conflict.

Before this, on January 7, former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were losing up to 30 thousand people every month, and in total since the beginning of hostilities, the army had already lost 500 thousand military personnel. He called on the country's authorities to publish the real numbers of losses of the Ukrainian army so that people would understand the seriousness of the situation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.

