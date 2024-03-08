Artillerymen from the South group of troops hit a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the Donetsk direction. Footage of the combat work of crews of D-20 howitzers was shared by the Russian Ministry of Defense on Saturday, March 9.

After Russian intelligence officers discovered camouflaged strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, it was decided to launch an artillery strike on the enemy using 152-mm D-20 howitzer guns. Servicemen of the 132nd Brigade of the 1st Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces, having taken up a firing position, prepared for combat work in a few minutes and opened fire to kill.

As a result of accurate shooting, the gun crews destroyed the enemy stronghold and manpower.

As noted in the defense department, the crews of the D-20 howitzers receive tasks regularly. Both during the day and at night, artillerymen strike at identified targets; combat work is most often carried out with high-explosive fragmentation shells.

Earlier, on March 8, the Ministry of Defense reported that over the past week the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation have improved their position along the front line in the Donetsk direction. Units of the Southern Group of Forces occupied more advantageous positions; enemy losses amounted to more than 1,970 military personnel killed and wounded.

Before this, on March 7, the Ministry of Defense described how units of the Russian Armed Forces occupied more advantageous positions and repelled an attack by several brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction. Enemy losses amounted to up to 200 military personnel, three tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, five vehicles, an Msta-B howitzer and a D-20 gun. Four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were also destroyed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

