Russian fighters hit three strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Zaporozhye region in a day. This was announced on Thursday, May 25, by the head of the press center of the Vostok group of troops, Colonel Alexander Gordeev.

“Artillery fire destroyed the enemy’s fuel and lubricants warehouse in Kamenskoye, a mortar crew in the Belogorye region. The strongholds in the districts of Malinovka, Danilovka and Nesteryanka were hit, ”he said.

Also, according to Gordeev, an attempt to rotate Ukrainian units in the Lugovskoye area was thwarted in this direction. During the clash, the enemy lost a pickup truck and part of the personnel.

Meanwhile, in the South-Donetsk direction, the soldiers of the “Eastern” group did not allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct reconnaissance in force and caused serious damage to the enemy with mortar strikes.

In addition, mortar fire from Tulips destroyed a nationalist point in Velikaya Novoselka. In the same area, the crews of Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts worked out against the enemy, and the crews of the Osa-AKM complex shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Valkyrie Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the eve of the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery of groups of troops of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation hit 93 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 107 districts.

In addition, the command and observation post of the unit of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit in the Avdiivka area in the DPR, the representative of the military department added.

Another 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were destroyed in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovskoe, Terny, Kirillovka, Krapivnitskoye DPR, as well as Novokrasnyanka, Zmievka of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) and others.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

