Artillerymen of the 4th brigade of the 2nd Army Corps of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) destroyed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) near the village of Spornoe in the Donbass.

The footage shows how artillery strikes at the fortified areas of Ukrainian militants.

Earlier in the day, Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga showed the work of defensive artillery in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). According to him, the troops are deployed along the entire line of contact.

On November 20, the Russian Ministry of Defense crews of Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the artillery unit of the Airborne Forces (VDV) of the Russian Federation destroyed four American M777 howitzers in a week.

Before that, on November 16, Izvestia correspondent Valentin Trushnin visited the positions of Russian artillerymen, and also spoke with the commander of one of the batteries to show the work of the troops.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

