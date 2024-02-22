Soldiers from the crew of the 152-mm self-propelled artillery mount (SAU) 2S3 “Akatsiya” of the Central Military District (TsVO) destroyed tracked vehicles, as well as a concentration of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Avdiivka direction. How this happened was shown on February 23 by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The task of the Russian military in such difficult weather is to work on already known targets, strongholds and observation points in which Ukrainian Armed Forces militants are holed up. After receiving the target coordinates from the reconnaissance unit, the crew of the self-propelled gun aimed at the enemy, after which it fired a series of shots with 152-mm high-explosive fragmentation shells.

Objective control means recorded the destruction of enemy personnel and military equipment.

“Using a map, we determine where the target is on the ground, transmit the coordinates to the firing position, and they strike,” said the commander of a reconnaissance platoon with the call sign Baloo.

According to the deputy platoon commander with the call sign China, the Ukrainian military has been strengthening its positions in the Avdeevka area since 2014, but for Russian soldiers this is not such a big problem, if only for the reason that the Russian Army has shaped charges in its arsenal.

“Nothing will help against such power, no fortifications,” said the deputy commander.

In February, Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin showed how the “Tiger” detachment of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation launched an attack (self-propelled gun) “Akatsiya” on the strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It was noted that the artillerymen of the Tiger detachment are covering the positions of Russian infantrymen while they are storming the fortifications of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near a settlement in the Ugledar direction.

Earlier on the same day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that crews of the Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Zapad group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while performing fire missions in the Kupyansk direction, struck a concentration of manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the rotation of units.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.