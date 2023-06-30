Artillerymen of the “Center” group worked on the units of two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and destroyed military equipment and part of the enemy personnel, said on June 30 the head of the group’s press center Oleksandr Savchuk.

“On the Torsk site and in the area of ​​​​Serebryansky forestry, the movement of units on the vehicles of the 63rd and 42nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was revealed. As a result of the combat work of the artillery units of the Center group, two infantry fighting vehicles and three pickup trucks were destroyed, ”he said, noting significant losses among the enemy personnel.

Savchuk noted that in the Krasnolimansky direction, the crew of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system hit the place of concentration of manpower and firepower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the counter-battery fight, artillery units destroyed two D-30 howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles and pickup trucks.

At the same time, the aircraft of the group of forces attacked eight areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of the enemy, the head of the press center added.

On the same day, the head of the press center of the Yug group, Vadim Astafiev, reported that air strikes by the group of troops in three directions destroyed the temporary deployment points of three mechanized Ukrainian brigades and one theterodefense brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On June 26, Alexander Savchuk reported how servicemen of the Russian group “Center” defeated artillerymen and mortarmen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoliman direction. About 30 artillery positions were opened and suppressed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.