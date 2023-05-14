Russian artillerymen destroyed a mortar crew of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in one of the areas of the special operation. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on May 14 published footage of the work of the crews of the 152-millimeter self-propelled artillery mounts (ACS) “Acacia” of the Western Military District (ZVO) of the Russian Armed Forces.

The ZVO units continue to carry out fire missions to ensure the advancement of motorized rifle units and the capture of Ukrainian strongholds.

So, in one of the directions, the batteries of self-propelled guns 2S3M “Acacia” from closed firing positions struck strong points, accumulation of enemy manpower and equipment. As a result, the enemy mortar crew was eliminated.

The defense department clarified that the artillerymen received the coordinates of the location of the calculation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, loaded and completed the combat mission. Also, the crews of drones, having identified the movement of enemy manpower, transmitted the coordinates of the area to the command post. After that, it was decided to launch an artillery strike on the transmitted target coordinates.

After the attack, the ACS crews change their firing position and open fire on the identified firing points of the fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine, remaining unnoticed by enemy artillery. Artillerymen have to work in difficult conditions. Often, shells whistle overhead, enemy copters fly, or mortars are fired. Artillerymen are coordinated, focused and aimed at victory. Everyone knows his task within the framework of the work of the calculation, and everyone is ready to insure a comrade and, if necessary, take his place.

Earlier, on May 12, it was reported that the crews of self-propelled howitzers 2S19 “Msta-S” of the Southern Military District (SMD) of the RF Armed Forces destroyed an enemy stronghold and infantry fighting vehicles in the course of carrying out fire missions in the southern sector of the special operation. Crews of self-propelled howitzers fire at ranges up to 30 km both from closed firing positions and direct fire without preliminary preparation of the firing line, the Defense Ministry specified.

Prior to this, on May 4, Izvestia correspondent Stanislav Grigoriev showed how the Russian military, during active battles in the Donetsk direction, attacked the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of Akatsia howitzers. a shot is sometimes enough for the enemy to give up his intentions to lean out of cover and conduct any actions for a long time.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

