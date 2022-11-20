Crews of Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the artillery unit of the Airborne Forces (VDV) of the Russian Federation destroyed four American M777 howitzers in a week during a special operation to protect Donbass. The personnel of the combat work was shared by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on Sunday, November 20.

According to the serviceman, during the same period, the Polish self-propelled gun mount “Crab”, the German gun mount, as well as the Buk air defense system and the enemy’s Grad MLRS were among the equipment disabled by the calculation.

The targets of the militants are suppressed by MLRS fire. Thus, 122-mm rockets hit command posts and areas of concentration of forces, artillery and mortar batteries, and concentrations of militant manpower.

After performing a volley, combat vehicles change position, reload and strike again.

Earlier, on November 19, the Rocket Forces and Artillery celebrated the 78th anniversary of its founding. Artillerymen perform the entire range of fire missions in the NMD zone: defeating personnel, equipment, shelters, transport hubs and storage bases.

Earlier, on November 12, the military of the Russian Federation with the help of the Grad MLRS destroyed the command posts of the Ukrainian armed formations. Unmanned aerial vehicles are used for reconnaissance of targets and adjustment of fire.

Prior to this, at the end of October, Izvestia correspondent Emil Timashev showed the work of the Grad MLRS crew, consisting of mobilized citizens. In addition to the crews of the Grad MLRS, cannon artillery is also used in the Zaporozhye direction, which fires at the enemy’s fortifications.

Russia’s special operation to protect civilians in Donbass, which began on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region against the backdrop of shelling by Ukrainian troops.

