Artillerymen from the crew of the 152-mm self-propelled gun 2S3 “Akatsiya” of the “Center” group of troops destroyed a stronghold with personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnolimansk direction of the special operation. On December 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the combat work of artillerymen.

On combat duty around the clock in a high-readiness mode, military personnel carry out missions to engage the enemy by fire. After receiving coordinates from reconnaissance units, artillery crews fire a series of shots from indirect firing positions at specified targets.

“Self-propelled artillery mount 2S3: here is the gunner’s place – the sighting device – one sight when you shoot far away, the second for direct fire. There is a handle, the projectile is fed from the carousel onto the tray, there is a rammer there, I load it, send it, then the charge is taken, the charge is sent. The gunner sets the aim and fires on command. In theory, the rate of fire is three rounds per minute according to the technical characteristics, and in fact it turns out to be about the same,” its commander, call sign Dragon, said about the operation of the gun.

To correct hits using unmanned aerial vehicles, reconnaissance officers broadcast the corrections live to the battery command post, after which the updated input is sent to the artillery crews.

“We are already thinking differently: how best to set the aiming point, how best to orient the gun. We are constantly learning and striving for perfection,” said the self-propelled gun gunner with the call sign Baigaz.

The coordinated and effective actions of the artillerymen of the Center group of troops prevent the transfer of enemy reserves and support the offensive actions of the assault groups, the Ministry of Defense added.

On December 19, the Ministry of Defense showed how the crew of the Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer of the Central Military District (CMD) destroyed the fire weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during an artillery duel in the Krasnoliman direction. Operators of the Aistenok artillery reconnaissance complex discovered the fire weapons of the Ukrainian army and transmitted the coordinates to the artillery command post, after which the personnel of the 2S3M Akatsiya self-propelled guns struck the enemy from a firing position.

On December 9, Izvestia showed the features of the use of the Malka self-propelled artillery gun (self-propelled gun) by the Russian Armed Forces in the special operation zone, which is a modernized version of the Soviet 203-mm Pion gun.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

