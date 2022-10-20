Crews of 122-millimeter howitzers D-30 of the artillery unit of the Airborne Forces (VDV) of Russia attacked a radar station (RLS) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The footage of the combat mission on Thursday, October 20, was published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

In addition, artillery crews destroyed enemy armored vehicles, artillery and mortar batteries, command posts and long-term firing positions of militants.

The military department noted that the control of hitting targets and adjusting the fire is carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

“We worked on the enemy’s radar station, which was transferred by Western countries, to reveal the firing positions of our troops. The task was completed. The target was hit, ”said a soldier of the artillery unit of the Airborne Forces.

On October 17, Russian paratroopers destroyed sabotage groups of Ukrainian nationalists. As a result of the strikes, six tanks and vehicles, eight armored vehicles were destroyed.

The special military operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

