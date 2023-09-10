The artillery of the Russian Armed Forces forced militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to flee in the area of ​​Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was reported on September 9 by Izvestia correspondent Anastasia Avsyuk, who visited the positions of Russian fighters in the city.

Izvestia obtained footage of the attack on the Ukrainian Armed Forces militants. The cannon artillery of the Russian troops forced the Ukrainian nationalists to flee in their original positions. Soldiers of the 150th Division fire in short bursts at enemy concentrations and strongholds. The Kord heavy machine gun, the design of which allows it to fire with sniper precision, penetrates armor thickness of about 20 mm. This weapon is well suited for work on infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers. With the help of this weapon, fighters of the 150th division fire in short bursts at the accumulation of manpower and enemy strongholds.

“Periodically it is necessary [работать из такого оружия]. This machine gun is designed to work against lightly armored vehicles and the accumulation of manpower. Our equipment is the most reliable. At the same time, it is the simplest. It’s convenient to work with her. Western technology is too complicated. I think that they will not be able to reach the limit of perfection and will not have time. It will burn out earlier,” said a machine gunner with the call sign Tur.

According to Avsyuk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying in every possible way to counter-offensive after leaving Artemovsk, but their attacks were not successful, however, positional battles in this direction occur regularly.

“There are such shanks all over Artemovsk. And in general there are a lot of spent guns here. The whole area is strewn with them. We arrived at the position at night, there was a tight positional battle. There was also a slight lull in the morning. Now the arrival of mortars of various calibers can be heard along the entire front line. Cluster munitions are also used,” Avsyuk said from the scene.

Russian fighters showed the film crew “Izvestia” its positions. The deputy commander of the unit for military-political work (VPR) with the call sign Hussar showed the work of the observation post.

“From here we look to the flank. Accordingly, we have an observation point along the front there. There is also a map. We have binoculars during the day, and night sights and thermal imaging surveillance devices at night. There are any means for observation. Accordingly, 24/7 surveillance is carried out from a copter,” notes the fighter.

The F-1 grenade is also used against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Some of them have been converted into dumpers. Russian fighters are fighting drones with the help of anti-drone guns.

At the same time, the Izvestia film crew moved from point to point in dashes due to the intensive work of mortars and artillery. During the filming, Baba Yaga, a Ukrainian UAV, hovered over the positions where the journalists were twice and dropped two mines in a row nearby, but the journalists managed to run for cover.

Earlier that day, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, said that the Kiev regime had transferred about a hundred mobilized police officers to Artemovsk. Among the mobilized security forces there are employees from different cities and regions of Ukraine, including the central and western parts of the country. Ukrainian police were not properly trained, which is why they are suffering losses.

Before this, on September 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian units of the Southern Group of Forces in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours repelled 12 attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time, the Ukrainian side lost four vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a D-20 howitzer, a Rapier anti-tank gun and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station against drones.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.