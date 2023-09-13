Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Russian drone pilots are said to have confused their own soldiers with the Ukrainian army and opened fire. Numerous people died.

Kiev – In the middle of the fighting in the Ukraine war, Russian artillery is said to have shot 27 of its own soldiers and wounded others on Wednesday afternoon. According to several reports, the accident occurred in the eastern Ukrainian village of Opytne after Russian soldiers left their post and were on foot. The information has not yet been independently verified.

Ukraine War: Russian artillery is said to have shot or wounded 61 of its own soldiers

Ukrainian-American journalist Igor Sushko, among others, reported on the incident. “Russian artillery killed and wounded at least 61 Russian soldiers retreating from Opytne, north of Donetsk,” Sushko wrote on the news platform X (formerly Twitter). Drone pilots then mistook the “chaotic retreat” for an attack by the Ukrainian army and shot at the soldiers from the air. He did not name an official source.

The Picture also reported on the Russian incident, citing Russian Telegram channels. The background to the incident was a mix-up. After Ukrainian soldiers advanced near Opytne following successes in their offensive, the Russian military called for reinforcements on site. Instead of receiving reinforcements, they are said to have received orders to withdraw from the village. As the journalist Igor Sushko writes, the Russian soldiers then fled in a chaotic manner. Aerial photos showed that it was a Ukrainian attack.

Russian army apparently killed by its own air force in the Ukraine war: really an accident?

Neither Ukraine nor Russia has yet officially commented on the incident. If this is confirmed, according to initial estimates from experts, a new question will arise. It cannot therefore be completely ruled out that the air attack could have been aimed at its own soldiers. In this case, it is possible that the Russian soldiers wanted to retreat on their own without orders and were therefore shot.

“This method has always been used in Russia,” said military expert Thomas Theiner Picture. This approach by Russia was observed in battles in Bakhmut as well as in the First and Second World Wars. The expert further emphasizes that an actual accident is just as likely. Neither the incident itself nor the possible background to it can currently be verified. (nz)