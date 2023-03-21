Artillery crews of 152-millimeter Msta-S howitzers of the Western Military District completed combat missions to destroy camouflaged objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). On Tuesday, March 21, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports.

Intelligence uncovered and handed over to the battery the coordinates of the enemy platoon stronghold for further destruction. After completing the task, the gunners changed their position to replenish ammunition and shelter from enemy fire.

“We are working on the most modern models of equipment, such as the 2S-19 Msta-S, which allow for aiming using automatic weapon control and guidance systems. The personnel quickly adapts, adapts to their positions, gains some skills and knowledge that help them perform their tasks in the course of combat work.— said the senior officer of the battery with the call sign Oskol.

On February 28, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed footage of the combat work of the Msta-S self-propelled howitzers and Giacint-S guns of the Central Military District in the zone of the special military operation. The servicemen use the tactics of wandering guns, the crews fire 5-6 shots at the targets of Ukrainian nationalists and leave their positions. Adjustment of fire is carried out by calculations of unmanned aircraft.

Earlier, on February 26, the Ministry of Defense showed how artillerymen work in winter conditions in the NVO zone. It is noted that the self-propelled artillery installation 2S19 “Msta-S” 152-mm caliber allows you to perform any tactical tasks.

Prior to that, on February 14, Russian crews of the Msta-S self-propelled guns of the Southern Military District destroyed the manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The gunners were assisted by crews of the Orlan-10 UAV.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.