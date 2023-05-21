Brazil Agencyi

05/20/2023 – 7:53 pm

Palmeiras forwarded the advance classification to the quarterfinals of the A1 Series (first division) of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship. This Saturday (20), Palestrinas thrashed Ferroviária 4-1 at Estádio Jayme Cintra, in Jundiaí (SP), for the 12th round.

The Paulistas had a great performance by Amanda Gutierrez. The striker scored all four of her team’s goals, reaching 12 in the Brazilian Nationals and shooting into the top scorer of the tournament. She scored three goals in 15 minutes of the ball rolling. At eight minutes into the final stage, striker Laryh scored for Guerreiras Grenás, but Amanda, at 33, gave the final numbers to the scoreboard, with a great goal for coverage.

The alviverde team reached 26 points, remaining in fourth place, 12 points ahead of Cruzeiro, ninth placed and the first team outside the classification zone, but still playing in the round. Verdão needs one more point to guarantee itself in the quarterfinals. Ferroviária, despite the defeat, is already assured in the knockout stage. The club from the interior of São Paulo has 27 points, in third place.

Leadership

Corinthians benefited from the stumbling block of Guerreiras Grenás and remains at the top of the Brazilian, but threatened by Flamengo. The Brabas dominated the match, but stopped in goalkeeper Catalina Pérez and were defeated by 1-0 by Avaí/Kindermann at the Salézio Kindermann Stadium, in Caçador (SC). The side Raquelzinha, with a penalty, declared the victory of the home team, in the 45th minute of the second half.

The Paulistas continue with the same 28 points as the Red-Blacks, but are ahead on goal difference. The Cariocas, however, play on Sunday (21) and a draw is enough to take the lead. The Santa Catarina team reached 13 points, leaving the relegation zone and occupying the 12th position.

Real Brasília also left the last four places after beating Grêmio by 1-0, in Defelê, with a goal by striker Marcela Guedes, in the 50th minute of the final stage. The victory took the Lionas do Planalto to the same 13 points as Avai/Kindermann, staying ahead by the balance, in 11th position. The Gurias Gremistas, with 16 points, are in seventh place, and may be overtaken by São Paulo and Cruzeiro in the sequence of the round.

Another team with 13 points is Bahia, one post ahead of Real Brasília. The Women of Steel, however, left the field defeated this Saturday. The tricolors lost to Internacional by 3-0 at Estádio do Vale, in Novo Hamburgo (RS). Gurias Coloradas scored with forwards Tamara, at five in the first half; and Belén Aquino, at 20 of the opening stage and in the first move after the break. The Gauchos are in fifth place, with 25 points.

Ceará downgraded

The last game this Saturday involved the last two placed in the Brazilian. Best for Real Ariquemes, who beat Ceará by 2-0, in Valerião, in Ariquemes (RO). The triumph took Hurricane do Vale do Jamari to nine points, still in 15th and penultimate place, but dreaming of remaining in the elite. The Meninas do Vozão, who remain at zero, had their relegation to the A2 Series (second division) decreed, with three rounds remaining for the end of the championship.

It is worth remembering that Ceará, current champion of Série A2, dismissed almost the entire squad that won access last year, after the men’s team was relegated to Série B of the Brazilian Championship. Vozão started the season with a group made up of young people from 15 to 17 years old. The defeats suffered by Flamengo (10 to 0), in the Brazilian Super Cup, and Corinthians (14 to 0), in the debut of the A1 Series, had repercussions. The team even strengthened, but it was not enough.























