Media reports of anomalous weather in the United States, accompanied by heavy snowfall, cold snaps and power outages, did not convince everyone. Users of social networks Facebook, Twitter and TikTok have begun to circulate videos claiming that the snow that fell is “a government-created fake,” writes The Independent.

Web-born conspiracy theorists argue that the elite are behind everything, and they are to blame for what is happening in Texas, the worst-hit state.

In support of his words, one of the authors of the videos tried to burn a snowball from the street above his sink. “The government is involved and [основатель компании Microsoft] Bill Gates. Thank you, Bill Gates, for trying to deceive us by saying that this is real snow, ”says a user of the social network, holding a lighter.

Addressing the audience, the author of the video added that soon they will make sure that the snow does not melt, instead, it supposedly lights up. “[Обычный] the snow does not burn. Snow is melting. [Здесь же,] no water, no drops, nothing. If I put this shit in the microwave, it starts to spark, ”she says.

Another woman from the United States tried to melt a snowball she had made with a candle. The footage shows that a black trail appears on the snow, while it does not melt.

Earlier it was reported that US President Joe Biden declared Texas a natural disaster zone due to abnormal weather. The politician promised to allocate funds from the federal budget to help the state. It will be provided from February 21, 2021 onwards.

The worst frost in more than 30 years has hit Texas with a food crisis. Due to the closure of outlets, many shops and restaurants are forced to throw away perishable and expired goods, while experiencing difficulties in supplying new food.